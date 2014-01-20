Product Review—NFL Game Pass

NFL Game Pass is the official video streaming service of the NFL, powered by NeuLion.

NFL Game Pass is a premium service, available in most countries outside of the United States, including the UK.

Product Overview.

NFL Game Pass allows you to watch most games live and in HD, with PVR controls (pause, rewind, skip).

It includes streams of NFL RedZone channel and NFL Network. It also includes archived game footage for all season, and past seasons, Coaches Film, including the “all-22” angle, and condensed games, allowing you to see every play of the game, without huddles, replays and additional commentary, in around 30 minutes.

It features archived NFL Network shows, to view on demand, which is a particularly nice feature, as live content can tend to be shown at awkward times of the night for UK Fans, and archived games going back to 2009.

Video Quality.

The video quality is very good. A stable 1-3 megabit connection will ensure you are able to receive a good quality stream, and an 5-8 megabit will give you 720p HD video at 60 frames per second. NeuLion are experts at providing HD streams of live content, and their technology means there is usually less than a 30 second delay from broadcast, including encoding and delivery to your computer. This means you can follow fantasy football or twitter during the game without fear of having big plays spoiled for you—the live stream is on your computer quicker than the fastest tweeters could type 144 characters.

You receive Fox or CBS’s local streams, including US adverts. I understand, and in some ways like, this decision, but at times do wish that they can find a way to offer local adverts to the country where you live—especially if this helps reduce the costs or reduce blackouts. Watching adverts is tedious at the best of times, but ads for products and services which are not available in your country seems like a real exercise in futility, especially since switching to a relevant stream of local adverts does not seem like an overly difficult technological ask.

The video looks great if connected to a HDTV using a VGA or HDMI cable, and even better if you have access to a projector. It is easily good enough quality to be blown up to 100″ plus if your projector is of good enough quality to do so.

Using The Service

The website is relatively easy to use, and pretty straightforward to navigate. Switching between streams is simple, and can be done with very little buffering time required before the stream starts to play.

Unfortunately, the service uses Adobe Flash technology, which does have a significant CPU overhead. On machines even only 3-4 years old, especially things like NetBooks, the speed of your computer, not your broadband connection will be the limiting factor.

This is a shame, as emerging HTML 5 technologies could easily provide the same experience with much lower CPU and memory overheads, but sadly this is not currently an option. Certain tools like Plex, and other unsupported plugins can be used to extract and deliver the raw h.264 stream, if you experience flash related slowdown’s, but doing so looses some of the added benefits of the website.

However, if your computer can handle running HD flash video comfortably, the experience they have delivered is sublime.

For example, in addition to the fine quality HD video they provide, they also offer subtitles and alternative audio sources (Team Radio and SAP for some games). However, one of the nicest features, especially for fantasy football players, is the ability to run up to four streams simultaneously, in either a “Dual-Box”, “Quad-Box” or “Picture-in-Picture” mode. Switching between streams is as simple as clicking on them, and as long as your broadband speed is quick enough to handle it, it’s a great way to keep tabs on multiple games at once.

However, if your computer isn’t up to showing four games at once, the NFL RedZone channel also does a great job of keeping you up to date on all current games, which is also available as part of most subscriptions.

Phone/Tablet/Smart TV Support

NFL Game Pass also offers good support for Android and iOS based phones and tablets. Though some features are missing from this (e.g., some archived NFL Network content, multiple streams at once) these bring with them some features of their own.

Perhaps the biggest benefit for mobile users, is AirPlay support for AppleTV owners providing the simplest possible way to stream to your TV. A native Apple TV App (Like that which exists for MLB.TV and NHL Gamecentre) is available for newer model Apple TV’s, but only for game replays in the USA, not for live streaming, so AirPlay support is nice, especially as it allows games to be streamed to other devices supporting the protocol.

The tablet app also includes unique features like telestration. This may, at first, be seen as a gimmick, but can be surprisingly useful, especially when, you find yourself explaining plays and concepts to newcomers.

NFL have upgraded their tablet and mobile apps for 2015 and now more reliably mirror the features available on the desktop version. Archived NFL Network content and stream quality selection are both now available for tablets, and the app is much easier to navigate. The mobile apps still lag behind a little in this regard, offering more limited archived content and stream quality capped at the 1.5 megabit stream—the desktop goes up to a 4.5 megabit version, which is far better quality, particularly audio wise.

Aside from the aforementioned AirPlay support for AppleTV, other smart TV support is notable for its omission. There are no apps available for any of the major Smart TV providers. There are also no apps for non-Xbox game consoles—the NFL signed an exclusive contract with Microsoft a little while ago, to bring content to the Xbox One and 360—though both now have NFL Game Pass support. Chromecast also now has basic NFL Game Pass support, as do several other Android based Smart TV sticks which have access to the Google App Store.

Third parties have provided basic support via XBMC and Plex for devices like Roku, Raspberry PI and even older Apple TV’s, but all of these are feature basic, and often broken in some ways, and as unsupported apps, may be disabled at any time.

The video quality on both tablet and phone is good enough for their respective screen size, but is definitely lower quality than if run through a Mac or PC web browser, and this is especially noticeable when using AirPlay or HDMI cables to connect your device to a big screen. Video quality is better on devices with native support like the Xbox One and newer Apple TVs, but again, often comes up short when compared to running it via the web browser.

One area mobile apps do trump the browser, is in allowing games to be downloaded to be watched later when you may not have a reliable internet connection. Since a condensed game can be watched in around 30 minutes, this is great for anyone who regularly commutes on trains or busses with limited or non-existent internet connections.

Availability

NFL Game Pass is available in most countries outside of the United States and its territories, Mexico, Bermuda, Antigua and the Bahamas. A service called Game Pass is available in the USA, but it is purely a replay-service and is not interchangeable with “International” versions of Game Pass (like Netflix).

That said, although theoretically available in all other countries, local restrictions, network limitations and governmental blocking and filtering of content mean that, in practice the list of countries it is actually available in is much more limited. However, most of the UK is certainly supported, provided you have fast enough broadband or 3G/4G LTE coverage, and a sufficient usage plan.

However, in the UK, there are restrictions and limitations you need to be aware of.

Firstly, Sunday Night games which are (scheduled to be) broadcast on Sky Sports are unfortunately blacked-out and can only be watched on demand. Usually, they are available 24 after the event has finished, but multiple games last season took more than 48 hours to appear. This is a problem, especially on those (admittedly rare) occasions where Sky change their intended broadcast without much notice, or cut away from a game early. In these circumstances, even though the game is not actually being broadcast anywhere in the UK at the time, the game remains blacked out and unavailable.

Fortunately, this does not affect games broadcast on BBC (like the international series) EuroSport or Channel 4, but still means any fan wanting to ensure they have access to all games throughout a season need to purchase both NFL Game Pass and a Sky Sports subscription.

Secondly, no playoff games are available on GamePass in the UK, which makes the fact that they charge £19.99 for a “Playoffs Only” pass particularly jarring. Yes, you get NFL Network coverage, and can watch time-shifted playoff games 24+ hours later, but this doesn’t seem, to most, like £20 well spent.

Both of these restrictions can be bypassed by the use of European based VPN or Smart DNS servers—particularly those based in the Netherlands—but most of these bring with them the added issue of additional network overheads, less high quality streams, increased latency and additional buffering. Furthermore, they tend to be less successful on tablets and mobile apps, which sometimes use addition GPS or cellular location services as well as IP-based Geolocation. However, Smart DNS and VPN servers have been successful for us, and we particularly recommend HMA VPN*

Another limitation is that only one concurrent login is allowed. This is, of course, to prevent several people sharing an account, and is understandable, but the way this is handled is problematic. Instead of handling it like most other streaming services, and warning people that another user is logged in and asking them to log out of the other device first, it instead allows you to log in, and kicks out the other user.

This may not seem like a big deal, until you consider the way NFL.com handles logged-in users accessing Game Centre to check scores—namely, it opens a live stream of the game instead of a drive-chart if it sees you have a Game Pass Subscription.

Lets say you have friends around watching the game on your TV using Game Pass and your Media Centre PC. You have some vested interest in another game, so you’re checking the score board regularly. You click on Game Centre to see who has scored, and it loads the live stream, and logs you out on your media centre. You now have to log back in, and re-start the stream, a multi-step process. If that happens in an ad break, it’s annoying, but on third-and-goal from the 3, with the game on the line, you’re going to lose some friends over it!

There are potential limitations in your data usage. NFL Gamepass is a bandwidth hog, and will quickly eat into your data allowance if you are not on an unlimited broadband, 3G, or 4G data package. A typical high quality NFL Game Pass stream can easily use 1-4 GB of data per hour, and considering you can run up to 4 streams concurrently, this can easily add up.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, it is also worth mentioning that you will require a TV License to view the live content, even on your computer or mobile device. Put simply, the TV Licensing Authority don’t care that the stream originates outside of the UK, as long as it is broadcast live or “as live” by any means, from anywhere to the UK it requires a license.

Reliability and Support

Unfortunately, though the quality of the service is great, when it works, the reliability, especially in 2013, left more than a little to be desired. Throughout the week, the service works great, but on more than a few occasions, when it comes to live game-day streaming there were serious issues. Many of these issues persisted into 2014, and occasionally recurred during 2015, however fortunately, through the first part of 2016, most of these issues have not recurred—though given the history, we wouldn’t yet rule out the possibility.

Throughout the 2013, significant service interruptions were reported during no fewer than four live games, all of which I personally experienced. In 2014, games were interrupted or limited on three weeks—two of which were consecutive. The end of the 2015 season was also particularly problematic..

These ranged from the annoying—limiting users to lower quality streams than would normally be available in one case, for example; to service-breaking—such as the time incorrect geolocation locked users out of their accounts altogether.

Some were not directly related to the Game Pass service—for example when, Sky Sports change their planned broadcast last-minute, or cutting away from a game early, but it still being blacked out on Game Pass, or interruptions with the US Broadcasters—while others were solely down to NeuLion and the NFL.

But what they all had in common was the terrible support and customer services offered when this happened.

The official NFL Game Pass Support channels—email, US based phone and “live chat”—were, and remain to this day, horribly under-staffed during games, and when you were able to get in touch—often not until days later, their responses were always rude and unhelpful. They outright refuse to offer partial refunds or compensation to any users affected, and generally even refused to allow people to unsubscribe from the service early, in spite of consumer protections in the UK and other countries that would normally come in to play in these circumstances.

The NFL Game Pass Twitter feed was the only way most fans had to get in touch with anyone in anything approaching real-time, but its usual response was simply to point fans to the official support channels, often giving them advice and information that they knew the official support team would not be able to help them with.

Seven days over two years with varying degrees of availability may not seem so bad, but considering the NFL season is only 17 weeks long, this is a fairly significant percentage of the season which was interrupted. Especially when you consider the…

Price

There is no two ways about it… NFL Game Pass is not cheap.

If you want to watch a full season, you’re going to have to pay for the privilege.

Although in previous years, NFL gamepass had multiple tiers of service, starting in 2016, they have just one offering.

Season Plus: Includes all features of Season, plus coaches film for every game, and coverage through until the Super Bowl (though in the past live post-season games were unavailable unless you use a VPN service. NFL have been unclear on whether this will be the case in 2016). It was priced at £129.99 at the start of the season, though this reduces as the season progresses.

For several years NFL have been adding features, while holding or reducing this cost year on year as they seek to expand the NFL’s presence in the UK. And while 2016 is definitely higher for many people, they are definitely offering significantly more for your money.

However, in spite of this, by the time you have added on the cost of a Sky Sports subscription, or premium VPN service to ensure you can view every game, you are looking at an expensive service.

This is not an issue, per-se—it is still cheaper than the equivalents like NFL Sunday Ticket which are available to American fans ($329.94 or approx £200 for the season), but it is still something you want to think twice before committing to—remember, no refunds.

Small savings can sometimes be made by choosing to pay in alternative currencies, depending on the current exchange rate, while purchasing through in-app purchase on the iOS and android apps is significantly more expensive.

Other subscriptions which have historically been available available are the “Playoffs Only” package, at £19.99 which includes NFL Network coverage from the end of the regular season until the Super Bowl, time shifted replays of playoff games, and archive content, including regular season games. However, this seems unlikely to happen this year, as the Season Plus option includes playoffs access.

Also available is the “Offseason” package, which includes full access to all features of the playoff package from the end of the regular season until the start of the season the following year. It has historically been priced at around £34.99. We will confirm pricing when available.

Occasional special offers are available, which can reduce the cost by around 20% (subscribe to us on Twitter, Facebook or follow our blog to be informed when this happens)

Conclusion.

NFL Game Pass is by far the best—and only legal—way to watch every NFL game live in the UK. If you are a fan of a team in a smaller market, whose games are rarely shown on Sky Sports, then it is a great way to watch, compared to combing the internet for low quality streams which are liable to be shut down at any point.

Historically, we also shied away from recommending Season Plus subscriptions, however, NFL have finally reached a balance of price and service that we can definitely justify the upgrade for people who previously purchased lower tier packages. Though it is true that the flexibility these other options offered was good, the price to feature balance makes sense for most users.

Fans of the sport, with no allegiance to a particular team, would likely be better served just watching Sky, EuroSport and Channel 4, but for fans who support any team, who are active in Fantasy Football, or who are heavily invested in the whole league, NFL Game Pass is a must.

* All links marked with Asterisk (*) are classified as Connection 2 according to our Disclosure of Material Connection.

These are paid affiliate links. By clicking these links, and/or completing a transaction, we will receive a commission. Nonetheless, our reviews are solely our own opinion, and recommendations are based solely on our genuine experience with the services provided