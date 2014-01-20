Product Review—NFL Game Pass

NFL Game Pass is the official video streaming service of the NFL, powered by NeuLion.
NFL Game Pass is a premium service, available in most countries outside of the United States, including the UK.
Product Overview.
NFL Game Pass allows you to watch most games live and in HD, with PVR controls (pause, rewind, skip).
It includes streams of NFL RedZone channel and NFL Network. It also includes archived game footage for all season, and past seasons, Coaches Film, including the “all-22” angle, and condensed games, allowing you to see every play of the game, without huddles, replays and additional commentary, in around 30 minutes.
It features archived NFL Network shows, to view on demand, which is a particularly nice feature, as live content can tend to be shown at awkward times of the night for UK Fans, and archived games going back to 2009.
Video Quality.
The video quality is very good. A stable 1-3 megabit connection will ensure you are able to receive a good quality stream, and an 5-8 megabit will give you 720p HD video at 60 frames per second. NeuLion are experts at providing HD streams of live content, and their technology means there is usually less than a 30 second delay from broadcast, including encoding and delivery to your computer. This means you can follow fantasy football or twitter during the game without fear of having big plays spoiled for you—the live stream is on your computer quicker than the fastest tweeters could type 144 characters.
You receive Fox or CBS’s local streams, including US adverts. I understand, and in some ways like, this decision, but at times do wish that they can find a way to offer local adverts to the country where you live—especially if this helps reduce the costs or reduce blackouts. Watching adverts is tedious at the best of times, but ads for products and services which are not available in your country seems like a real exercise in futility, especially since switching to a relevant stream of local adverts does not seem like an overly difficult technological ask.
The video looks great if connected to a HDTV using a VGA or HDMI cable, and even better if you have access to a projector. It is easily good enough quality to be blown up to 100″ plus if your projector is of good enough quality to do so.
Using The Service
The website is relatively easy to use, and pretty straightforward to navigate. Switching between streams is simple, and can be done with very little buffering time required before the stream starts to play.
Unfortunately, the service uses Adobe Flash technology, which does have a significant CPU overhead. On machines even only 3-4 years old, especially things like NetBooks, the speed of your computer, not your broadband connection will be the limiting factor.
This is a shame, as emerging HTML 5 technologies could easily provide the same experience with much lower CPU and memory overheads, but sadly this is not currently an option. Certain tools like Plex, and other unsupported plugins can be used to extract and deliver the raw h.264 stream, if you experience flash related slowdown’s, but doing so looses some of the added benefits of the website.
However, if your computer can handle running HD flash video comfortably, the experience they have delivered is sublime.
For example, in addition to the fine quality HD video they provide, they also offer subtitles and alternative audio sources (Team Radio and SAP for some games). However, one of the nicest features, especially for fantasy football players, is the ability to run up to four streams simultaneously, in either a “Dual-Box”, “Quad-Box” or “Picture-in-Picture” mode. Switching between streams is as simple as clicking on them, and as long as your broadband speed is quick enough to handle it, it’s a great way to keep tabs on multiple games at once.
However, if your computer isn’t up to showing four games at once, the NFL RedZone channel also does a great job of keeping you up to date on all current games, which is also available as part of most subscriptions.
Phone/Tablet/Smart TV Support
NFL Game Pass also offers good support for Android and iOS based phones and tablets. Though some features are missing from this (e.g., some archived NFL Network content, multiple streams at once) these bring with them some features of their own.
Perhaps the biggest benefit for mobile users, is AirPlay support for AppleTV owners providing the simplest possible way to stream to your TV. A native Apple TV App (Like that which exists for MLB.TV and NHL Gamecentre) is available for newer model Apple TV’s, but only for game replays in the USA, not for live streaming, so AirPlay support is nice, especially as it allows games to be streamed to other devices supporting the protocol.
The tablet app also includes unique features like telestration. This may, at first, be seen as a gimmick, but can be surprisingly useful, especially when, you find yourself explaining plays and concepts to newcomers.
NFL have upgraded their tablet and mobile apps for 2015 and now more reliably mirror the features available on the desktop version. Archived NFL Network content and stream quality selection are both now available for tablets, and the app is much easier to navigate. The mobile apps still lag behind a little in this regard, offering more limited archived content and stream quality capped at the 1.5 megabit stream—the desktop goes up to a 4.5 megabit version, which is far better quality, particularly audio wise.
Aside from the aforementioned AirPlay support for AppleTV, other smart TV support is notable for its omission. There are no apps available for any of the major Smart TV providers. There are also no apps for non-Xbox game consoles—the NFL signed an exclusive contract with Microsoft a little while ago, to bring content to the Xbox One and 360—though both now have NFL Game Pass support. Chromecast also now has basic NFL Game Pass support, as do several other Android based Smart TV sticks which have access to the Google App Store.
Third parties have provided basic support via XBMC and Plex for devices like Roku, Raspberry PI and even older Apple TV’s, but all of these are feature basic, and often broken in some ways, and as unsupported apps, may be disabled at any time.
The video quality on both tablet and phone is good enough for their respective screen size, but is definitely lower quality than if run through a Mac or PC web browser, and this is especially noticeable when using AirPlay or HDMI cables to connect your device to a big screen. Video quality is better on devices with native support like the Xbox One and newer Apple TVs, but again, often comes up short when compared to running it via the web browser.
One area mobile apps do trump the browser, is in allowing games to be downloaded to be watched later when you may not have a reliable internet connection. Since a condensed game can be watched in around 30 minutes, this is great for anyone who regularly commutes on trains or busses with limited or non-existent internet connections.
Availability
NFL Game Pass is available in most countries outside of the United States and its territories, Mexico, Bermuda, Antigua and the Bahamas. A service called Game Pass is available in the USA, but it is purely a replay-service and is not interchangeable with “International” versions of Game Pass (like Netflix).
That said, although theoretically available in all other countries, local restrictions, network limitations and governmental blocking and filtering of content mean that, in practice the list of countries it is actually available in is much more limited. However, most of the UK is certainly supported, provided you have fast enough broadband or 3G/4G LTE coverage, and a sufficient usage plan.
However, in the UK, there are restrictions and limitations you need to be aware of.
Firstly, Sunday Night games which are (scheduled to be) broadcast on Sky Sports are unfortunately blacked-out and can only be watched on demand. Usually, they are available 24 after the event has finished, but multiple games last season took more than 48 hours to appear. This is a problem, especially on those (admittedly rare) occasions where Sky change their intended broadcast without much notice, or cut away from a game early. In these circumstances, even though the game is not actually being broadcast anywhere in the UK at the time, the game remains blacked out and unavailable.
Fortunately, this does not affect games broadcast on BBC (like the international series) EuroSport or Channel 4, but still means any fan wanting to ensure they have access to all games throughout a season need to purchase both NFL Game Pass and a Sky Sports subscription.
Secondly, no playoff games are available on GamePass in the UK, which makes the fact that they charge £19.99 for a “Playoffs Only” pass particularly jarring. Yes, you get NFL Network coverage, and can watch time-shifted playoff games 24+ hours later, but this doesn’t seem, to most, like £20 well spent.
Both of these restrictions can be bypassed by the use of European based VPN or Smart DNS servers—particularly those based in the Netherlands—but most of these bring with them the added issue of additional network overheads, less high quality streams, increased latency and additional buffering. Furthermore, they tend to be less successful on tablets and mobile apps, which sometimes use addition GPS or cellular location services as well as IP-based Geolocation. However, Smart DNS and VPN servers have been successful for us, and we particularly recommend HMA VPN*
Another limitation is that only one concurrent login is allowed. This is, of course, to prevent several people sharing an account, and is understandable, but the way this is handled is problematic. Instead of handling it like most other streaming services, and warning people that another user is logged in and asking them to log out of the other device first, it instead allows you to log in, and kicks out the other user.
This may not seem like a big deal, until you consider the way NFL.com handles logged-in users accessing Game Centre to check scores—namely, it opens a live stream of the game instead of a drive-chart if it sees you have a Game Pass Subscription.
Lets say you have friends around watching the game on your TV using Game Pass and your Media Centre PC. You have some vested interest in another game, so you’re checking the score board regularly. You click on Game Centre to see who has scored, and it loads the live stream, and logs you out on your media centre. You now have to log back in, and re-start the stream, a multi-step process. If that happens in an ad break, it’s annoying, but on third-and-goal from the 3, with the game on the line, you’re going to lose some friends over it!
There are potential limitations in your data usage. NFL Gamepass is a bandwidth hog, and will quickly eat into your data allowance if you are not on an unlimited broadband, 3G, or 4G data package. A typical high quality NFL Game Pass stream can easily use 1-4 GB of data per hour, and considering you can run up to 4 streams concurrently, this can easily add up.
Finally, and perhaps most importantly, it is also worth mentioning that you will require a TV License to view the live content, even on your computer or mobile device. Put simply, the TV Licensing Authority don’t care that the stream originates outside of the UK, as long as it is broadcast live or “as live” by any means, from anywhere to the UK it requires a license.
Reliability and Support
Unfortunately, though the quality of the service is great, when it works, the reliability, especially in 2013, left more than a little to be desired. Throughout the week, the service works great, but on more than a few occasions, when it comes to live game-day streaming there were serious issues. Many of these issues persisted into 2014, and occasionally recurred during 2015, however fortunately, through the first part of 2016, most of these issues have not recurred—though given the history, we wouldn’t yet rule out the possibility.
Throughout the 2013, significant service interruptions were reported during no fewer than four live games, all of which I personally experienced. In 2014, games were interrupted or limited on three weeks—two of which were consecutive. The end of the 2015 season was also particularly problematic..
These ranged from the annoying—limiting users to lower quality streams than would normally be available in one case, for example; to service-breaking—such as the time incorrect geolocation locked users out of their accounts altogether.
Some were not directly related to the Game Pass service—for example when, Sky Sports change their planned broadcast last-minute, or cutting away from a game early, but it still being blacked out on Game Pass, or interruptions with the US Broadcasters—while others were solely down to NeuLion and the NFL.
But what they all had in common was the terrible support and customer services offered when this happened.
The official NFL Game Pass Support channels—email, US based phone and “live chat”—were, and remain to this day, horribly under-staffed during games, and when you were able to get in touch—often not until days later, their responses were always rude and unhelpful. They outright refuse to offer partial refunds or compensation to any users affected, and generally even refused to allow people to unsubscribe from the service early, in spite of consumer protections in the UK and other countries that would normally come in to play in these circumstances.
The NFL Game Pass Twitter feed was the only way most fans had to get in touch with anyone in anything approaching real-time, but its usual response was simply to point fans to the official support channels, often giving them advice and information that they knew the official support team would not be able to help them with.
Seven days over two years with varying degrees of availability may not seem so bad, but considering the NFL season is only 17 weeks long, this is a fairly significant percentage of the season which was interrupted. Especially when you consider the…
Price
There is no two ways about it… NFL Game Pass is not cheap.
If you want to watch a full season, you’re going to have to pay for the privilege.
Although in previous years, NFL gamepass had multiple tiers of service, starting in 2016, they have just one offering.
Season Plus: Includes all features of Season, plus coaches film for every game, and coverage through until the Super Bowl (though in the past live post-season games were unavailable unless you use a VPN service. NFL have been unclear on whether this will be the case in 2016). It was priced at £129.99 at the start of the season, though this reduces as the season progresses.
For several years NFL have been adding features, while holding or reducing this cost year on year as they seek to expand the NFL’s presence in the UK. And while 2016 is definitely higher for many people, they are definitely offering significantly more for your money.
However, in spite of this, by the time you have added on the cost of a Sky Sports subscription, or premium VPN service to ensure you can view every game, you are looking at an expensive service.
This is not an issue, per-se—it is still cheaper than the equivalents like NFL Sunday Ticket which are available to American fans ($329.94 or approx £200 for the season), but it is still something you want to think twice before committing to—remember, no refunds.
Small savings can sometimes be made by choosing to pay in alternative currencies, depending on the current exchange rate, while purchasing through in-app purchase on the iOS and android apps is significantly more expensive.
Other subscriptions which have historically been available available are the “Playoffs Only” package, at £19.99 which includes NFL Network coverage from the end of the regular season until the Super Bowl, time shifted replays of playoff games, and archive content, including regular season games. However, this seems unlikely to happen this year, as the Season Plus option includes playoffs access.
Also available is the “Offseason” package, which includes full access to all features of the playoff package from the end of the regular season until the start of the season the following year. It has historically been priced at around £34.99. We will confirm pricing when available.
Occasional special offers are available, which can reduce the cost by around 20% (subscribe to us on Twitter, Facebook or follow our blog to be informed when this happens)
Conclusion.
NFL Game Pass is by far the best—and only legal—way to watch every NFL game live in the UK. If you are a fan of a team in a smaller market, whose games are rarely shown on Sky Sports, then it is a great way to watch, compared to combing the internet for low quality streams which are liable to be shut down at any point.
Historically, we also shied away from recommending Season Plus subscriptions, however, NFL have finally reached a balance of price and service that we can definitely justify the upgrade for people who previously purchased lower tier packages. Though it is true that the flexibility these other options offered was good, the price to feature balance makes sense for most users.
Fans of the sport, with no allegiance to a particular team, would likely be better served just watching Sky, EuroSport and Channel 4, but for fans who support any team, who are active in Fantasy Football, or who are heavily invested in the whole league, NFL Game Pass is a must.
The blackouts only cause a 24h delay as far as I’ve been aware over the past few seasons. Otherwise, an informative article!
Thanks for the comment.
Generally this is true, and has usually been my experience, but this is not universally true.
Officially, there is a 24 hour delay, but multiple games last season, at least for me, did not show up until more than 48 hours after. Although they blamed technical issues at the time, their basic response was something to the effect of ‘Sometimes it takes longer, we do not guarantee that they will be available 24 hours after the game finishes, only that they will definitely be blacked out for at least 24 hours’
I will clarify, but I didn’t want to make promises NFL don’t particularly seem bothered about honouring.
Hello. Thanks for all the review. Only thing I differ is the video quality of apps. I have a gen 2 iPad and an IPhone 5 thru airplay to an 75″ TV is it works GREAT. Amazing resolution, better than the one I get with my notebook hooked to the tv. Definitively the Ipad seems to handle video much much better than my notebook (not the fastest notebook though).
The only thing I did was to minimize the wireless, by connecting the AppleTV directly to my Ethernet over power plug; and placing the iPad just next to the wifi router.
I’m still waiting the multiple streaming in the tablets. With that, the experience would be more than complete.
Thanks for the comments.
As with all of these things, your individual experience may vary.
For those who are interested, our tests were conducted as follows.
For AirPlay:
Tests using 3rd Gen Apple TV connected to 50″ LG Plasma TV via HDMI Connected to Netgear 802.11n router. Tested via 802.11n Wifi and 100 Megabit Ethernet cable (no significant visible difference).
Streaming from Apple iPhone 5 and iPad 4th Gen (Retina Display and Lightning Connector) running 2013 NFL Game Pass app.
Also tested connected to my 1024×768 Projector via Neewer HDMI-VGA Convertor.
For iPhone/iPad via HDMI
Apple iPhone 5 and iPad 4th Gen (Retina Display and Lightning Connector) running 2013 NFL Game Pass app via Apple Lightning to HDMI converter.
For Computer:
Apple MacBook Pro Unibody (Core i5, 17″) Connected to 50″ LG Plasma TV through HDMI (via third party Mini Display Port – HDMI adaptor) and VGA (via Apple Mini Display Port – VGA adaptor).
Also connected to 1024×768 Projector through VGA (via Apple Mini Display Port – VGA adaptor).
Also Tested via Lenovo G505 (VGA and HDMI direct from computer) under Windows 8 & Ubuntu. (No significant difference in video quality on any of these 3 laptops, but G505 did occasionally struggle with dropped frames due to being a budget laptop).
Admittedly, some older laptops may struggle to support higher resolutions and higher bandwidth streams, due to underpowered CPU’s memory issues etc.
Also, Airplay was tested at the beginning of the season, updates to AppleTV, Game Pass App or IOS may have improved quality significantly, I will test these again with the 2014 app and update the article if necessary.
For those who are interested, this site has been updated to reflect the 2014 and 2015 iterations of the app.
Put simply, there is a difference in quality between that available via Airplay (we now know that the mobile apps are limited to a 1.5 megabit stream, now we have manual quality selection, which although 720p30 has a noticeable amount of compression artefacts) whereas through a Windows/Mac browser, you have access to a 4.5 megabit stream which is 720p60 and has much less noticeable compression artefacts, and a much clearer picture, overall. Put simply, it doesn’t quite have the same bandwidth as some broadcast HD channels, but it’s pretty comparable with Sky Sports HD’s NFL streams.
On the flip side, a 1.5 megabit stream barely has the same bandwidth as a SD stream… and although the AppleTV does some pretty clever things with decoding and upscaling that your average TV doesn’t do to make a 1.5 megabit stream look much nicer than SD, your average laptop can do even more, and a computer hooked up directly is certainly a nicer experience.
The above article is a good one, which reflects well, NFL Game Pass. We love it,,,and the 2 bad things about it r…the ads, which advertise Pizza Pizza and Pizza Delivered,,,which, where we live cant get pizza delivered,,,so the taste buds are on fire, while watching the greatest sport on the planet! the second thing, is, actually not THAT bad…but the better games r on sport for that week and when it coincides with ur favorite team, it means u need to wait 1 or 2 days…which means total Communication lock down, until u see the game.
Game Pass has been a life saver, for this yank, living in the UK!
Glad you’re enjoying it. Have you tried a VPN/Smart DNS to overcome the region lockout for games which are blacked out. There are some pretty affordable ones out there. We particularly like HMA VPN, which you may want to try out using this link here. https://www.hidemyass.com/vpn/r18240/
Or you can read our full guide here:http://gridironfans.co.uk/buying-guides/how-to-bypass-nfl-game-pass-blackouts-in-the-uk/
ps. we use the Apple TV wireless, and and the app from either our iphone 5 or ipad 4…splash onto our 43″ Samsung Flat HDTV and u couldnt ask for anything better!!!
I’m glad you enjoy it… but I really recommend trying to hook up a PC/Mac to your TV one day…. it’s spectacular!
Hi! I ‘m facing some video quality issues on my PC which is connected to a samsung ue55es7000 3d smart tv. Video isn’t smooth comparing to kodi nfl game pass app and general youtube/vimeo video streaming…it is very annoying! I’ve tried all major browsers (ie 11, chrome and firefox) with every possible combination (hardware acceleration off/ unlimited/ flash player plugin and built in). My pc/tv can handle smoothly any video quality up to 1080p60! My pc runs win 8.1 pro 64bit, 4gb ram, six-core amd fx processor 3ghz and vga amd 7700 series 2gb… i found a “solution” by dropping the framerate nanually to 30 hz and the video is smooth, with some dropped frames occasionaly! I have also a vdsl 50 mbps internet connection..
Any ideas? Thanx!
Luke is the Techie guy,…i run my GamePass through Apple TV onto my Samsung 43″…Perfect All the TIME! GLuck. Aaron
Hi Christos.
Thanks for the comment. Since I can’t duplicate your setup exactly, it is hard to say anything here with certainty, and I would encourage you to contact the official NFL GamePass support team for more info. That said, allow me to offer you some general tips and advice.
If I had to guess, this is simply an incompatibility between Flash and your TV. Possibly flash is incorrectly identifying the capabilities of your TV, or your TV is trying to do something the stream doesn’t support (like maybe identifying it as a 3d source) causing some incompatibilities with it. One option might be to try connecting your PC to your TV in a different way. Eg, if you currently use HDMI, try VGA/DVI, or vice versa.
Another possibility (and something I personally experienced once) is that an unshielded video cable can severely impact network performance if you are using wifi. A cheap magnetic interference coil solved the problem for me in this case. The fact that putting it into 30hz mode solves this suggests that this possibly isn’t the case, but it’s worth a try, perhaps 60hz is a frequency that causes more interference than 30hz.
Finally, it probably goes without saying, given how thorough you have been with everything to this point, but have you ensured that your Graphics Card drivers, flash and windows are completely up to date, and no other hardware/software is causing any instability?
If none of these things help (which is possible, if the bug is with the site, rather than your setup) there may still be some workarounds.
Firstly, is there a reason you need to use your computer connected to your TV, is there a reason you need to use it via a web browser?
You’ve already mentioned the NFL GamePass app for Kodi, which is personally how I’d be going about it (in fact, it is how I go about it when I watch it on TV, using Kodi/OpenElec on an old first gen Apple TV with a Broadcom Crystal HD addon, as it gives me the best quality streaming I have found. I still use my MacBook and Safari when I hook it up to my projector but have never had the kind of issues you’re describing with this setup). The game pass app for Kodi is very good, and it is my default option now. If you’ve already got at Kodi setup, I’d say stick with that. If you installed Kodi on your PC, but don’t want to use that permanently, that you can install Kodi via openelec on a Raspberry Pi, and pick up a Pi Zero with HDMI converter for about £10, this is probably the best option most of the time.
Secondly, if this is not an option all of the time, or you are worried about future compatibility (the Kodi app is not official after all), NFL Game Pass has an official app for Xbox 360 and Xbox One. If you don’t already own one of these consoles, you can pick up a used Xbox 360 for about £35-40. The app should support full resolution, full speed video no problems, and since it’s officially supported by the NFL it should do so without any of the potential compatibility issues you may see with Kodi.
The next option, if available (I don’t own a Samsung Smart TV, so I can’t check) is to install Plex on the TV, and use your PC as a Plex Media Server. You can then use 41Johns NFL Network plugin to stream from your computer directly to your TV. I have used this option in the past on my Mac/Roku, and it worked fine for me, but personally, I found the Kodi app a little easier, as it did away with the need for a media server… but your mileage may vary. Details are here https://forums.plex.tv/discussion/27030/rel-nfl-network
The final option—and beware, it’s very technical, and may not work at all—would be to try using something like WireShark or Fiddler4 to capture the URL of the GamePass stream, and then playing this stream directly in something like VLC. I’ve never tried this myself, but I understand this is how people are able to get the Kodi and Plex apps working.
I hope this helps, but like I say, contact the official gamepass support channel, they may have more ideas, and if nothing else, push them for official Smart TV apps, and HTML5 support, as this would inevitably resolve most of these issues.
|Dang…Go LUKE!
Wow! Thanx Luke! Loads of information! I have to do a lot of things/trials now…
My experience with kodi app was very nice except of live streaming where i had freezing/ stuttering and i don’t know why…i’ll give it a try again and also i will try safari browser too…
Does appletv’s gp app have live streaming for international subscribers? Also is it free? I think apple tv would be a good solution for me as i ‘ m interested in ufc fp too…
Thanx a lot!
Christos. No worries at all. If you’re having similar issues with Kodi, it could be that your ISP is throttling NFL Gamepass Streaming. Are you connecting via a VPN? If not, that may help matters. I found that CyberGhost or HMA VPN (see our guide here: http://gridironfans.co.uk/buying-guides/how-to-bypass-nfl-game-pass-blackouts-in-the-uk/) have drastically smoothed out any connection throttling I’ve experienced in the past (My office ISP used to block or greatly throttle all streaming traffic because it was a “business” connection, VPN’s removed this restriction)
If it only happens when connected to your TV, and not to (for example) an external monitor or on your laptop/phone, the shielded video cable issue is possibly more likely if you’re using WiFi. You should be able to pick up a magnetic interference coil from somewhere like amazon for a couple of £/€/$.
The Game Pass app is free, but obviously, you’ll need an active NFL Game Pass subscription. It is not on the Apple TV itself, but rather on your iDevice (iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad) using AirPort streaming. It is a good solution, but won’t be noticeably better than your PC in 30Hz mode. The bandwidth is capped in the app at 1.5 megabit (not 4, as with Kodi/Plex/web browser) which is a 720p30 stream. If you don’t already own an Apple TV, a used Xbox 360 should be cheaper and give you a better overall experience (and this is coming from a die-hard Apple fan). The app is free in the Xbox Live App Store, and works great.
I don’t use any vpn at all…i live in Greece and there is no need of doing this because there aren’t any blackouts! so why is it happening in live streaming? I can’t figure it out…
Oh i haven’t mentioned that i use a high speed hdmi cable connected to my smart tv…i dont’ use wifi connection! The weirdest of all is that my setup can play anything else in excellency except gp!!! Ok in kodi app the quality is almost excellent despite the stuttering in live streams…Probably 60 fps can’ t be handled by my tv but the same experience is when i put streaming in 3000kbps…
I ve tried my old xbox 360 too, but my browser experience even in 30 hz is much much better!!! Now i own a ps4 but without hope of a gp app in the near future…I am “desperate”!!!lol!!!
Thanx my friend!!!
I’ ve tried Kodi app and it was all ok!I turned Kodi to Confluence skin (I had “rapier” skin) and I saw seahawks-vikings live in 4500kbs without any glitch…Probably changing skin helped!
Luke, thanx again for all your support!
Glad it worked for you. Yeah, some themes are more resource-intensive than others. I’ve not used Rapier, but it could be doing something constantly in the background that was using up memory or CPU cycles and causing the issue. Or it could just be an incompatibility… Confluence is the default skin most addon developers use while testing their add-ons.
I use Amber on my ATV1 and it works very well, lightweight with no background issues, but is a little nicer to look at (in my opinion) than Confluence, and much more responsive than the Aeon family (which are gorgeous, but sluggish on my ATV1) or Mimic (my favourite all round skin, but again, sluggish)
It sucks! Did not work and cannot get my money back!
I’m really sorry to hear this. Obviously, NFL Gamepass is not a product we produce, so any issues will need to be sorted directly with NFL and NeuLion, however, since it is working fine for so many other users, I’d be interested to hear what specifically isn’t working, to see if I can help.
Firstly, where are you located? If you’re located in the USA, then games will indeed not work the same way without using some kind of region unlocking, we have a guide to this here.
Secondly, you need a fast internet connection for any streaming to work reliably. Ensure you have at least 3 megabits of available bandwidth.
You also need to ensure your apps/software are up to date, particularly, ensure flash is up to date and running well.
must be a SKY Sports employee…the service is GREAT.
from this TRUE NFL fan.
Yeah, we’ve never had issues either, and have been using it for about 6 years now.
As we say, you need a relatively modern computer and fast broadband connection, but if you’re paying for a streaming service, you would assume you knew your setup could handle online streaming.
This is a handy review of a service I’ve been thinking of making use of. I wondered if anyone had any experience of the 7-day trial and canceling it? I was thinking of trying this last season and noted ‘You will be billed £64.99 on xxxx date, unless you cancel in accordance with the applicable instructions. I couldn’t find info relating to those instructions, so I was a little wary. It would be useful to know if anyone has been able to cancel without problems?
I’m surprised and disappointed that your review states that you still have to suffer all the advert breaks. At least when watching on Channel 4 last season, you were more often than not taken back to the studio for comment and analysis.
Please can someone confirm whether or not the advert breaks apply only to the live streams? Or do they apply to the archive footage also?
I confess following the recent NFL BBC deal that I have been relying on streams from other sources. The quality is okay and I was amazed the service hasn’t gone down. I did this more out of frustration at the loss of my guaranteed one game a week with Channel 4. I still don’t see how the BBC could tout this as a good deal for fans – 3 live Wembley games and a highlight show from mid-November?!
It would be good to watch the games when I want to and with clearer picture quality. Game Pass likely for next season then – but would welcome clarification on the ads and cancellation of free trial if necessary. Thanks for a great review.
Thanks for the comment.
With regards to cancelling the trial, you need to contact support during the 7 day trial period. It’s pretty straightforward, I would suggest doing so via livechat rather than by email, so you can guarantee you’ve got a response. It’s only available during business hours (Eastern Time) so is a little annoying to try and get through to them at a normal time of day in the UK, but once you do, is pretty simple.
You will always have as breaks. The only way they can do all games—remember there can be as many as 10 games at any one time some weeks—is to take the streams unaltered from CBS, Fox, ESPN or NFL Network. There would be no practical way to go to a live studio during every break, as C4 used to. And the only reason C4 did that is that they struggled to sell ad time at that time of night.
That said, ads are stripped out of replays of games, usually within a few hours of the end of the broadcast.
I think the BBC deal is a step backwards in the short term, but sets up for better coverage once we have a dedicated team here in the UK.
Hi Luke
We have had Game Pass for 2 years now. I can confirm, that the AD’s are only on the LIVE stream, not afterwards. The Biggest down side to GamePass, is the Blackout of 2 games on Sunday, normally good ones(which SKY play), but the next day, all is well. If you LOVE NFL and LOVE a team or two, you cant get a better service.
I wouldnt worry about the refund,,,u wont need it, but they are a very reputable service…also, u can manage your account, NOT to resubscribe the following year, if you choose.
I am a Steeler Fan…looking forward to watching LIVE Sunday night!
Good luck
aaron
i meant to address it to DAVID CARASS
No worries!
Thanks Genaron and LukeHB for your input.
Yes, I wasn’t expecting the live streams to be like C4, I was just contrasting the two experiences. I confess, I find it rather irritating watching the live stream because of the sheer number of breaks – every opportunity in the game. Sometimes, and this is especially irritating, when the ads finish, you’re back to the game and play has commenced. Often, when a touchdown has been scored, when play coverage recommences, you’ve missed the extra point kick.
I’m glad to hear the archived footage has ads stripped – is the game continuous therefore? Or do you get a network screen that says play will commence after the break? (Seen that on live college football games).
Okay, sounds as though I can trust the free trial then. I like the idea that the package is so good I wouldn’t want to cancel – so, I guess I’m out of excuses 😉
Do I have a team – well, for purely sentimental reasons I guess I’d say it’s the Miami Dolphins. Why? My dad introduced me to the sport back in the 80’s when Dan Marino was their quarter back. Plus I have a Florida connection personally.
That said, I just love a good game. I tend to back a team each game and I love getting behind the underdog if I’m neutral – even if I’m not! As long as my preferred team wins.
Glad to have found this site and will visit often.
Dave
No. The game is continuous. Also, there are “condensed” games available too, with all the replays and commentary stripped out. Just the action. You can watch a game in about 35-40 minutes that way. On the Season Plus package, you’ve also got things like Coaches Film/All 22, which is how the coaches review the game. It’s basically every play from a camera way high up in the coaches box. you can see the whole field for every play… it’s a very different way to watch a game, but also a worthwhile experience every so often.
If ads annoy you that much, I wholeheartedly recommend the NFL RedZone channel. It jumps between all the big plays in all the games, and includes every touchdown, and no ads. It’s a great (if somewhat hectic) way to watch a game.
Game Pass also has Picture in Picture mode, so what I tend to do is if I’m watching a single game, but it has too many ads, I keep Red Zone on, in PiP, and switch to it every time it goes to an ad break, then back to the main game when it comes back.
To be honest, there are way less ads in the regional games than there are in a national game (the one Sky usually tend to pick up, and all the MNF, TNF and Sunday Night games, on BBC/C4 etc.), so again, it’s less of an issue.
I was exactly like you. They used to offer “free weekends” in years gone by… I thought it was too expensive, used it for a free weekend, and had to subscribe. Once you’ve tried it, you’ll understand!
Blacked out games can easily be bypassed using VPN of Smart DNS services. We have a guide to this on this site.
Thanks LUKE, i looked into those links you sent me…just nervous messing up an already good thing, by going with VPN/DNS…plus, im not that Gadget savvy, so a lil intimidated
i DO believe you, when you say its spectacular!
which Team do you support?
looking forward to watching last nights Thursday Night game, this morning!
All the best and GO STEELERS!
I’m a Cardinals fan, for my sins, but somewhat follow the Chiefs in the AFC too, and have a soft spot for the Bengals and Packers.
We’ve used Adfreetime for about the last 3 seasons, with no issues, and are using HMA VPN (and have tried Cyberghost) this year, again with no problems.
If you’re concerned at all about the technical side, I would recommend HMA VPN or Cyberghost, both have simple apps, one click, and you’re connected.
They make no permanent changes to your computer, so if it doesn’t work, just disconnect and you’re back to your normal connection.
Hi Dave
Where there WAS an AD, u just have a small gap line in time (1 second or so) then back to play. Personally, i love the American Ads, they r very different to ours.
Dont forget to tune in on game day or during the week, to NFL Gameday show etc…on the day and during the week…
Also, why join the NFL Fantasy Football League…makes it even more interesting.
As a Steeler fan, i have no sympathy for u being a Dolphin fan, but glad ur a fan
All the best
aaron
Yeah, all of what you have said, I would agree with.
I was at the NFL game in London yesterday, and was amazed at how I actually missed some of the US ad’s… Crazy, I know.
I wholeheartedly endorse the idea of a fantasy football league. It definitely adds a new dimension to the game. I have been part of a league with some friends for about 12 years now, and its great fun.
Maybe we could even look at an Gridironfans.co.uk league in time for next season.
I’m sorry content has been coming along slowly this season—I’ve just had a massive change of job, and started University, but I’m definitely getting back into things as life settles down. A fantasy football league would be great, in addition to some of the other things we have in the pipeline, like a weekly podcast and a youtube channel.
Definitely watch this space!
